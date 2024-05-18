FDA DG Orders Redressing Public Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Strict action will be taken against negligent officials of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) who fail to redress public complaints timely.
This was warned by Director General (DG) FDA while taking serious notice after receiving complaints that FDA officials were causing unnecessary delay in redressing public complaints.
He directed the FDA officials to evolve a comprehensive strategy for disposing of public complaints speedily. He said that service delivery should be a hallmark of the authority and in this connection, no relaxation would be allowed at any cost.
He also directed the Additional Director General FDA to monitor disposal of public complaints and compile a comprehensive report so that action could be taken against officials who were causing unnecessary delay in the redress of public complaints.
He also directed to continue campaign against illegal housing colonies, illegal use of plots for commercial purposes, encroachments commercial markets and illegal occupation of state land.
