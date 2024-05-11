Federal Minister Amir Muqam Vows To Address Gilgit-Baltistan's Issues
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam addressed a press conference in Gilgit alongside former Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman and MNA from Kohistan.
He emphasized that the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan are the federal government's priority, saying that they will utilize their authority to promote development and prosperity in the region.
The minister mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government has effectively resolved the wheat crisis and will allocate funds for next year's subsidy to reduce public hardship.
He emphasized the importance of promoting tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and announced that work on ongoing projects will be expedited, including the 40MW Hanzel Hydro-power Project to address load-shedding issues in Gilgit.
Muqam also highlighted the region's mineral wealth and pledged efforts to harness it for development. He assured that the federal government is committed to resolving the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan and will work tirelessly to ensure the region's prosperity.
