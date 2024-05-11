Open Menu

Federal Minister Amir Muqam Vows To Address Gilgit-Baltistan's Issues

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Federal Minister Amir Muqam vows to address Gilgit-Baltistan's issues

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam addressed a press conference in Gilgit alongside former Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman and MNA from Kohistan.

He emphasized that the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan are the federal government's priority, saying that they will utilize their authority to promote development and prosperity in the region.

The minister mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government has effectively resolved the wheat crisis and will allocate funds for next year's subsidy to reduce public hardship.

He emphasized the importance of promoting tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and announced that work on ongoing projects will be expedited, including the 40MW Hanzel Hydro-power Project to address load-shedding issues in Gilgit.

Muqam also highlighted the region's mineral wealth and pledged efforts to harness it for development. He assured that the federal government is committed to resolving the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan and will work tirelessly to ensure the region's prosperity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Kohistan From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

56 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 hour ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

5 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

9 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan