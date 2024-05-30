Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials

The advisor of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday ordered a probe against the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for their alleged “corrupt” practices in response to consumer complaints

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The advisor of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday ordered a probe against the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for their alleged “corrupt” practices in response to consumer complaints.

The advisor, Federal Ombudsman Major General (retd.) Haroon Sikandar Pasha, held an open court in Jand to address public grievances and raise awareness about how to lodge complaints against the government’s departments.

During the open court, consumers blasted the alleged corrupt practices by the IESCO officials. The Ombudsman representative was informed that officials in the Pindigheb subdivision of Attock allegedly extorted Rs1.7 million from consumers for installing 114 domestic meters.

They also alleged that some officials demand illegal gratification for the installation of new electricity meters in their area. Some residents of the area laminated the SNGPL anti-consumer policy as they denied domestic gas connections despite the fact that they deposited their demand notice in 2018.

The residents of the area also submitted their applications against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the post office department, and the state life insurance corporation.

The advisor issued orders on the relevant applications on the spot. The Federal Ombudsman team also visited local IESCO and NADRA local offices, inquired about about the grievances of the people present there, and ordered prompt redress of their complaints.