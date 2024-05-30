Federal Ombudsman Advisor Orders Probe Against IESCO Officials
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The advisor of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday ordered a probe against the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for their alleged “corrupt” practices in response to consumer complaints
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The advisor of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday ordered a probe against the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for their alleged “corrupt” practices in response to consumer complaints.
The advisor, Federal Ombudsman Major General (retd.) Haroon Sikandar Pasha, held an open court in Jand to address public grievances and raise awareness about how to lodge complaints against the government’s departments.
During the open court, consumers blasted the alleged corrupt practices by the IESCO officials. The Ombudsman representative was informed that officials in the Pindigheb subdivision of Attock allegedly extorted Rs1.7 million from consumers for installing 114 domestic meters.
They also alleged that some officials demand illegal gratification for the installation of new electricity meters in their area. Some residents of the area laminated the SNGPL anti-consumer policy as they denied domestic gas connections despite the fact that they deposited their demand notice in 2018.
The residents of the area also submitted their applications against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the post office department, and the state life insurance corporation.
The advisor issued orders on the relevant applications on the spot. The Federal Ombudsman team also visited local IESCO and NADRA local offices, inquired about about the grievances of the people present there, and ordered prompt redress of their complaints.
Recent Stories
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor3 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters4 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals5 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan5 minutes ago
-
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange3 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization8 minutes ago
-
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism8 minutes ago
-
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stability8 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth14 minutes ago
-
Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutrition, women in agric ..14 minutes ago
-
Minor drowns in canal14 minutes ago
-
Noshirwani expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in Washuk accident5 minutes ago