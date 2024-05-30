Federal Ombudsman's Advisor Holds Open Court In Jund
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:47 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman, Advisor, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary Haroon Sikandar Pasha has held open court in Jund and hear the complaints against federal institutions and officers and issued the instruction on the spot to address the public problems.
In open court, the complainants of electricity, gas, NADRA, State Life Insurance Corporation and Pakistan Post Office and provincial departments were filed by the people, said a press release issued here.
The advisor issued orders on the spot to the concerned institutions for redressing the complaints.
After the open court the officers of the Federal Ombudsman also made surprise visits to the offices of IESCO and NADRA in the area.
