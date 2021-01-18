Federal Urdu University awards Ph.D degrees to 12 students

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has awarded degrees of PhD to 12 students, M.Phil to 39 and M.S to five students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has awarded degrees of PhD to 12 students, M.Phil to 39 and M.S to five students.

The degrees were awarded in the 45th meeting of the Directorate of Higher education and Research of the FUUAST, chaired by Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Rubina Mushtaq, said a statement on Monday.

The students who were awarded PhD degrees in the meeting including Azhar Hussain, Sarwat Iqbal, Angela Rahim, Muhammad Younis, Darakhshan Ara, Nilofar, Huma Nisar, Noorul Haq, Azmi Zia, Nusrat Jabeen, Muhammad Kafil, and Ashraf Pervaiz.

Total 38 students who were awarded M.Phil certificates including Sundas Zubair, Shahida Naz, Fauzia Nazir, Aasma Khalid, Huma Shaukat bint Shaukat Ali, Rashida Shamim and others.