FESCO Imposes Rs.854m Fine On 8,251 Electricity Thieves In 256 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 854 million fine on 8,251 electricity thieves caught during last 256 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in eight districts of its region and during 256 days of this campaign, the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8,251 power pilferers including 33 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours.
The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.854 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.1 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8107 accused whereas the police had arrested 6443 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.614.4 million.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1958 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.
200 million on them under the head of 4555,000 million detection units.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1480 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.155.1 million under 3654,000 detection units.
Similarly, 932 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.99.3 million under 2749,000 detection units.
He further said that 1204 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.130 million under 2536,000 detection units.
In Mianwali Circle, 2105 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.201.3 million for 4199,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 572 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.67.3 million for 1335,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyred leaders on death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Third edition of EconFest from May 25th in Islamabad8 minutes ago
-
600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested18 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs installation of additional EV charging stations in Islamabad18 minutes ago
-
8 thieves arrested; stolen bikes recovered in Tank18 minutes ago
-
Wasa to complete de-silting before monsoon: MD18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits BISE19 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz in Tehran on daylong condolatory visit19 minutes ago
-
PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines28 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants28 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister28 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on owner of textile unit28 minutes ago