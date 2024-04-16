FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from 7-JB, CTM, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning , Dawood, Sitara, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town, Sargodha Cloth and Usman Block feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders connected with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fabrics, al-Rehman, WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises, Ariyan Industry, Jewan Shah, al-Murtaza, National FAST University, Dholan Wal and new Beeranwala feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 17, 2024.