FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kanwan Wala, Chunni Rehan and Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station,Johal (SEL), Ziyarat (SEL),Habib Haseeb (SEL),new Asim, Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station,Tariq Abad and Depot Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station,Shadman,Nishat Mill-I and Hajwairi Park feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad,Johar Colony,Chenab Steel,Mughal Pura,Misaq-ul-Mall and Rehmat Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile,Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station and Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Narwala Road, Ali, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (May 22).

Similarly,electricity supply from Maanpur and Dijkot City feeders linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on May 22, 2024.