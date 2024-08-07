Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyarat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Qararwala, Akbar, Nazir Shaheed and Borstal Jail feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Scarp Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Scarp Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 08, 2024).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Jail Company Road Jaranwala Gojra Tandlianwala August Textile From Best General Motors Sitara Energy Limited Asim Textile Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan