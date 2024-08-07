FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyarat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Qararwala, Akbar, Nazir Shaheed and Borstal Jail feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Scarp Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Scarp Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 08, 2024).