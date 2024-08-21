Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyrat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Dijkot Road and City feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (August 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi, Borstal Jail, Makkoana, Kararwala and Akbar feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 22, 2024.

