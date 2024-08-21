FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyrat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Dijkot Road and City feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.
m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (August 22).
Similarly, electricity supply from S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi, Borstal Jail, Makkoana, Kararwala and Akbar feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 22, 2024.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason2 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication4 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas4 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank4 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif4 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank4 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago