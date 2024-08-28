FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Narwala Road, Ali, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while Gojra Road/Naradada feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhumra Road, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (August 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ziyarat (SEL), Nagra Spinning (SEL), Johal (SEL), Shehbaz Garments, AM Tex, Ideal (SEL), Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Pride (SEL), New Asim Textile, BB Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Baho Shaukat Cotton and JA Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Sultani Elasto, Jaranwala Road, Makkoana, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II, Edan Valley, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazeer Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 29, 2024.