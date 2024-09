FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Malari, Hasan, Peeray Wal, Shalimar and Mongi Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Sultani Fabrics, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Elasto, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Kararwala, Nazir Shaheed, Akbar and Borstal Jail feeders attached with132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Ravi, Kallar Wala, Sheeraza, Sugar Mill, Kanjwani, TSML and al-Warasat feeders connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Gojra Road (Naradada), Katchery Bazaar, 466 Road, Jalal Abad, Sain Wazeer Ali, Salooni Jhal, Rasiyana and Sharif Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Ejaz Town, Qudrat Abad, Saddar Bazaar, Munir Abad, Madan Pura and Raja Chowk feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (September 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Imam Bargah Road feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Punj Pulli Road feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Quran academy Road feeder attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Scarp Colony feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Makkoana and Nazeer Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Pakka Dalla, Dar-ul-Ehsan and Noorwalay feeders attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Jhok Millian feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Muhammadi Sharif feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sangra feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Satiana Village feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Haq Baho feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Dry Port feeder attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Paradise feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area and GIS grid station will observe 30 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 05, 2024.