FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Megna, Matco, Green Crockery, Ocean Ceramics and Akzo Nobel feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, Coca Cola, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Time Ceramics No.2, Hayat Chemia No.2, Nishat Suits, Maheen Textile, FIEDMC-II, Sargodha Cloth and National Foods feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Jhumra City, Noorwaly and Scarp-I feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial and al-Makkah Exports feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mustafa feeder connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Gulberg, Malari, Hasan, Piraywal, Shalimar and Mongi Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rasool Pur, Super, Millat Town, Samana, Jaguar, University Town, Kalash, FDA City, Abu Bakar and Zafar Fabrics feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokiyan Wala, Elyas, Akbar Ali Waving, Siddique Abbas, Masha Allah and Tauseef Enterprises feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, ZTM, Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

