FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Megna, Matco, Green Crockery, Ocean Ceramics and Akzo Nobel feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, Coca Cola, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Time Ceramics No.2, Hayat Chemia No.2, Nishat Suits, Maheen Textile, FIEDMC-II, Sargodha Cloth and National Foods feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Jhumra City, Noorwaly and Scarp-I feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial and al-Makkah Exports feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mustafa feeder connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Gulberg, Malari, Hasan, Piraywal, Shalimar and Mongi Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rasool Pur, Super, Millat Town, Samana, Jaguar, University Town, Kalash, FDA City, Abu Bakar and Zafar Fabrics feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.
m. to 1 p.m. while Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokiyan Wala, Elyas, Akbar Ali Waving, Siddique Abbas, Masha Allah and Tauseef Enterprises feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, ZTM, Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Rasool Pur, Scarp-II and Kamal Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (October 27, 2024).
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab police conducted 88,763 raids on drug hideouts3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris are set to observe October 27 as Black Day13 minutes ago
-
Two women drug suppliers held, recovered marijuana13 minutes ago
-
AIG Umrani holds orderly room to resolve ICT Police issues13 minutes ago
-
CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day23 minutes ago
-
Three factories sealed for polluting environment23 minutes ago
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani33 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ33 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-2533 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day in effective manner: Qasim Noon33 minutes ago
-
Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony on Sunday33 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad33 minutes ago