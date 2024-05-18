FESCO To Make Recruitment On 9 Vacancies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced making recruitment on nine vacancies including the post of Chief Human Resources & Career Planning Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Commercial Advisor, Chief Technical/Engineering Advisor, Chief Information Technology Officer, Chief Supply Chain Management Officer, Company’s Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Internal Auditor
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO had released advertisement while its details were also available on FESCO website www.fesco.com.pk.
The eligible candidates could apply online for these posts while further information could be obtained from FESCO Headquarter during office hours, he added.
