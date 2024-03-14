FIA Arrests 2 Illegal Travelers, 4 Agents
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The FIA Faisalabad arrested two illegal air travelers and four agents for using bogus documents.
A spokesman said on Thursday that FIA Immigration team, on a tip-off, checked travelling documents of two air passengers, who were ready to proceed to Bosnia through air flight No.
FZ-356 from Faisalabad International Airport and found their visas bogus and counterfeit.
Therefore, the FIA team arrested their travelers and later on their indication their four agents were also nabbed. Among the accused included Yasin Afzal, Abdul Ahad, Fahad Ali, Muhammad Qadir, Nazim, Naveed Ahmad, etc.
The FIA team shifted the accused to anti-human trafficking circle Faisalabad while further investigation was under progress, he added.
