Fire broke out in slums of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A fire suddenly broke out in slums on Thursday near Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

According to a private news channel, a fire suddenly broke out in the slums on the Lyari River below the Teen Hatti Bridge at Liaquatabad.

The fire brigade officials told that four fire tenders had reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident. They conducted the rescue operation to extinguished the fire.

Fire brigade crews safely evacuated the residents trapped in the slums.