Fire Engulfs Cafe Bogie In Karachi's Cantt Station
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A fire erupted at Cafe Bogie restaurant located in Karachi's Cantt Station area on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, two fire tenders were deployed at the site and successfully doused the fire, said a private news channel.
No casualties were reported as the fire was broke out in an un-operational section of Bogie.
The fire originated in the kitchen and quickly spread throughout the cafe, resulting in complete destruction.
