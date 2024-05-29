Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A fire broke out in the forest of Chirhoi, Tehsil of Kotli Azad Kashmir and burnt dozens of trees and wild animals on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the forest department, the fire was sparked by an unknown citizen, whose identity is being investigated, a private news channel reported.

Officials of forest department and local people were busy in extinguishing the fire.