Firefighting Operation Continues In Chakdara
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A fire fighting operation is underway in the hilly area of Chakdara with Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Daud Sulemani overseeing the efforts to extinguish the blaze.
According to DC Office Upper Dir, The operation being carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Wasil Khan involves the Forest Department, Rescue 1122, TMA Chakdara, Civil Defense volunteers, Levies, Police, Village Council Secretaries, and local elders.
Despite challenges posed by strong winds, high temperatures and difficult terrain, the team managed to bring the fire under control on the first day.
However, the blaze reignited last night due to strong winds.
District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Upper Dir, Abrar Ali is also overseeing the efforts with over 50 rescue personnel from Upper Dir and Malakand participating in the operation.
Pakistan Army personnel are also in contact with the district administration.
Efforts are being made to control the fire in the Chakdara forest using helicopters.
