Flight Carrying Pakistani Students From Kyrgyzstan Lands At Lahore Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The first flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan successfully landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Saturday.
A special flight KA-571 carrying more than 180 passengers, along with Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at Lahore airport at around 23:05.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also reached the airport to welcome the returning students, along with the Chief Operating Officer of Lahore Airport and other senior officials.
Airport management has taken extra arrangements for facilitation of returning students.
