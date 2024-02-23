Flying High With Bahawalpur Literary And Cultural Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) For preparations of Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival, the third coordination meeting was held under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Hussain Sial at the Deputy Commissioner's office.
The meeting was attended by various officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Hussain, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Deputy Registrar Public Affairs Fatima Mazhar, and other officials from different departments.
Under the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Naveed Akhtar, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the fourth Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival will involve the industrial and commercial institutions as well as social figures of Bahawalpur.
Additional Commissioner Ashfaq Hussain Sial mentioned that the literary and cultural festival has become a hallmark of the city's culture. This year, all events will be held at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus and attended by renowned national and international literary, social, and showbiz personalities.
It was announced during the meeting that the festivities will commence with a literary gathering on March 5th at the central auditorium of the Baghdad campus. The following day, the festival will kick off formally with book exhibitions, industrial and agricultural displays, a food festival, and an art exhibition. Famous singers will perform in the regional music program. Participants stated that to make this event memorable, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, divisional and district administration, and other organizations are actively engaged in thorough preparations.
