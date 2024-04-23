FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejects some reports that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif during China visit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Minister Ishaq Dar will not be traveling to China this week, according to the Foreign Office. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed recent speculation about Mr. Dar’s visit, refuting reports from certain media outlets.

The Foreign Office’s statement came in response to reports suggesting that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would be traveling to China along with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

She clarified that there are no plans for Minister Qureshi to visit China starting tomorrow, and there is no scheduled itinerary for such a trip at this time. The spokesperson emphasized that any announcements regarding the Foreign Minister’s international engagements will be made in due course.