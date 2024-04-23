FM Dar Not Traveling To China: Foreign Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:38 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejects some reports that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif during China visit.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Minister Ishaq Dar will not be traveling to China this week, according to the Foreign Office. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed recent speculation about Mr. Dar’s visit, refuting reports from certain media outlets.
The Foreign Office’s statement came in response to reports suggesting that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would be traveling to China along with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.
She clarified that there are no plans for Minister Qureshi to visit China starting tomorrow, and there is no scheduled itinerary for such a trip at this time. The spokesperson emphasized that any announcements regarding the Foreign Minister’s international engagements will be made in due course.
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gillani calls for concerted efforts to tackle environmental issues, population growth3 minutes ago
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Police foils attempt of oil smuggling23 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting over vote registration23 minutes ago
-
Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner43 minutes ago
-
RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months43 minutes ago
-
Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner43 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases46 minutes ago
-
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum1 hour ago
-
Govt focuses on economic stability for country’s development: MNA2 hours ago