Food Minister visits Sahadi Yateem Khana in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Provincial food Minister Zahir Shah Toru along with Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao visited Sahadi Yateem Khana located on Shamsi Road Mardan.

The minister distributed prizes and gifts among the children who achieved prominent positions in the annual examinations.

On this occasion, Zahir Shah Toru was informed about serious issues and problems of the institution.

The minister assured to solve the problems timely and said that the upbringing of orphans is the responsibility of the government. He said that the government is well aware of its responsibilities in this regard.

