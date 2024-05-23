Four Injured In Multan Bus-motorcycle Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Four persons were critically injured in a crash between a passenger bus and a motorbike at Sikanderabad Multan Thursday morning.
According to rescue sources 1122, the speeding bus collided with the motorcycle, resulting in four people being seriously injured, a private news channel reported.
The negligence of the driver caused the accident.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
