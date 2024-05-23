Open Menu

Four Injured In Multan Bus-motorcycle Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Four injured in Multan bus-motorcycle accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Four persons were critically injured in a crash between a passenger bus and a motorbike at Sikanderabad Multan Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources 1122, the speeding bus collided with the motorcycle, resulting in four people being seriously injured, a private news channel reported.

The negligence of the driver caused the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Driver Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

12 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

12 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

12 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

12 hours ago
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

12 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

12 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

12 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan