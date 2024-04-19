Four Passengers Injured As Train Hit An Empty Vehicle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM
At least four passengers were injured after Pakistan Express Railways crashed into an empty bus parked along the railways track at Nadir Abad Phatak, DS Railways, Kashif Farooq said
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) At least four passengers were injured after Pakistan Express Railways crashed into an empty bus parked along the railways track at Nadir Abad Phatak, DS Railways, Kashif Farooq said.
The injured people were standing at doors of the moving train possibly in the lowest speed when it suddenly hit the bus, he said.
Rescue staff along with medics of Railway department reached out the spot on time, he said.
The wounded persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital and CMH forthwith as per recommendations of the medics.
The train was dispatched to Karachi later on after the short break to reach the destiny on time, he said.
The DS said clearly that anything or vehicle is strictly forbidden to be placed along the railways track.
Recent Stories
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding56 seconds ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area1 minute ago
-
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO58 seconds ago
-
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders1 minute ago
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day28 minutes ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers46 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism45 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims46 minutes ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign46 minutes ago
-
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries46 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago