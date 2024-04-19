Open Menu

Four Passengers Injured As Train Hit An Empty Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) At least four passengers were injured after Pakistan Express Railways crashed into an empty bus parked along the railways track at Nadir Abad Phatak, DS Railways, Kashif Farooq said.

The injured people were standing at doors of the moving train possibly in the lowest speed when it suddenly hit the bus, he said.

Rescue staff along with medics of Railway department reached out the spot on time, he said.

The wounded persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital and CMH forthwith as per recommendations of the medics.

The train was dispatched to Karachi later on after the short break to reach the destiny on time, he said.

The DS said clearly that anything or vehicle is strictly forbidden to be placed along the railways track.

