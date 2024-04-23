Free Meal Program Starts In Govt ICT Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has started implementation of free food program in federal government educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.
According to details, in the first phase, around 40 Primary schools will be provided mid-day meal this week.
However, in the first phase out of these 40 schools, free meals will be provided to the children in 20 schools of Tarnol and Nelore sectors.
Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, had announced free meals for children along with provision of other facilities in primary schools working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education.
Meanwhile, Secretary Education while commenting on the meal facility, told media persons that children are being given lunch with the support of the government and Allah Waley Trust.
Meals will be started in all primary schools in the next two months, Wani added.
