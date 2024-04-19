Open Menu

Fresh Spree Of Heavy Rainfall Continues In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Fresh spree of heavy rainfall continues in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir including the Mirpur division lashed with heavy rainfall in the plains for the third consecutive day on Friday besides snowfall atop higher reaches on Neelam and Leepa valleys badly disturbing daily life.

According to sources, intermittent heavy rains in the state capital Muzaffarabad as well as in Rawalakot Mirpur divisions disrupted power supply, road network and telecommunication systems.

The metropolis of Mirpur has been lashed by torrential downpours since the early hours of Friday accompanied by strong winds which have only added to the misery of the residents.

The area suffered torrential downpours at the last leg of the ending winter this wee hours turning the weather chilly and forcing masses to get into heavy clothing at the upper reaches of the Himalayan state.

Mud houses were also badly affected in various areas which were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour which was continuing in various other parts of AJK.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that the wet spell is likely to continue for the next 24 hours raising concerns about further disruptions and potential damage to property and infrastructure.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Weather Road Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Rains

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

52 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

1 hour ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

2 hours ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

18 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan