FTO working to provide relief to business community: Dr. Asif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah on Thursday said that FTO is a businessmen and tax payers’ friendly institution working over providing them relief in limited time by redressing complaints.

The institution is also taking effective measures to prevent harassment of business community over plea of enforcement of rules and issuance of tax refunds, he added. The FTO expressed these views while talking with business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his recent visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Federal Tax Ombudsman said that business community is playing very important role in stabilizing economy of the country and their facilitation would be ensured at each level and organization. Dr. Asif Jah apprised businessmen that last year FTO provided significant relief to trading community by clearing refund cases of Rs. 17.8 million through Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

FTO has also set up facilitation centers in different cities of the country for the help of business community to ensure timely redressal of complaints, he added. He held out assurance of business community that there respect would be maintained at all cost and provision of facilities to them would be ensured as top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI, Faud Ishaq calls for expanding the tax net instead of exerting more pressure on tax payers. He also expressed concern over enforcement of 25 to 26 percent tax on transfer of properties. Expressing his views, Media and Custom Coordinator FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated the efforts made by FTO for providing ease of doing business for trading community of the country.

In its 24 years long service, FTO has provided relief to hundreds of thousands people by resolving their complaints and providing them relief. Zia said the team of FTO under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mehmood Jan is active and determined in resolving of problems faced by business community of the country.

The efficiency of FTO could be gauged from the fact that process over any complaint starts from the very first day of filing and decision is taken within 34 days without hiring services of any lawyers by the complainants, Zia added.

Participants of the meeting lauded overall performance of FTO and its foolproof system for protection of business community from any misuse of official authority.