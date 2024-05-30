FTO Working To Provide Relief To Business Community: Dr. Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah on Thursday said that FTO is a businessmen and tax payers’ friendly institution working over providing them relief in limited time by redressing complaints.
The institution is also taking effective measures to prevent harassment of business community over plea of enforcement of rules and issuance of tax refunds, he added. The FTO expressed these views while talking with business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his recent visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
Federal Tax Ombudsman said that business community is playing very important role in stabilizing economy of the country and their facilitation would be ensured at each level and organization. Dr. Asif Jah apprised businessmen that last year FTO provided significant relief to trading community by clearing refund cases of Rs. 17.8 million through Federal board of Revenue (FBR).
FTO has also set up facilitation centers in different cities of the country for the help of business community to ensure timely redressal of complaints, he added. He held out assurance of business community that there respect would be maintained at all cost and provision of facilities to them would be ensured as top priority.
Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI, Faud Ishaq calls for expanding the tax net instead of exerting more pressure on tax payers. He also expressed concern over enforcement of 25 to 26 percent tax on transfer of properties. Expressing his views, Media and Custom Coordinator FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated the efforts made by FTO for providing ease of doing business for trading community of the country.
In its 24 years long service, FTO has provided relief to hundreds of thousands people by resolving their complaints and providing them relief. Zia said the team of FTO under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mehmood Jan is active and determined in resolving of problems faced by business community of the country.
The efficiency of FTO could be gauged from the fact that process over any complaint starts from the very first day of filing and decision is taken within 34 days without hiring services of any lawyers by the complainants, Zia added.
Participants of the meeting lauded overall performance of FTO and its foolproof system for protection of business community from any misuse of official authority.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Roshan Pakistan programme to end energy crisis: Awais Laghari7 minutes ago
-
Riphah University students visit Senate secretariat at Parliament House7 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity7 minutes ago
-
AIOU connects library network to LMS for online access17 minutes ago
-
Over 2.2m people caught violating for traffic laws in 5 months17 minutes ago
-
Chinese experts achieve diabetes cure through pancreas transplant17 minutes ago
-
Street's children to be facilitated in proper manner: Rana Mashhood17 minutes ago
-
Gardener of police station killed17 minutes ago
-
Claims over legacy of world famous `Butter Chicken’ recipe evinces interest in Peshawar27 minutes ago
-
5 held for selling eatables at excessive rates47 minutes ago
-
Firefighting operation continues in Chakdara47 minutes ago
-
63 meters removed over gas theft47 minutes ago