Open Menu

FWMC Removes 39,200 Tons Waste From Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM

FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has removed 39,200 tons waste material from Faisalabad during last one month under Suthra Punjab program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has removed 39,200 tons waste material from Faisalabad during last one month under Suthra Punjab program.

A spokesman of FWMC said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous campaign to make Faisalabad waste free metropolis and in this connection, the FWMC teams removed 30,200 tons waste material from 1st March to 1st April 2024.

The FWMC teams also cleaned 464 open plots in the city besides organizing 171 awareness sessions and distributing 2000 pamphlets to sensitize the general public for Suthra Punjab program, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Company March April From

Recent Stories

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

3 minutes ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

3 minutes ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' lett ..

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

3 minutes ago
 Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing vi ..

Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral

3 minutes ago
Federal, Punjab governments agree to take steps fo ..

Federal, Punjab governments agree to take steps for ensuing prosecution of power ..

3 minutes ago
 CCP issues show cause notices to fertilizer firms

CCP issues show cause notices to fertilizer firms

10 minutes ago
 Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sud ..

Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sudan elections in December

12 minutes ago
 Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic manag ..

Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic management plan for Eid

3 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion fro ..

S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote

3 minutes ago
 IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Au ..

IUB Abbasia Campus lit up in blue to mark World Autism Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan