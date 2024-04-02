FWMC Removes 39,200 Tons Waste From Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has removed 39,200 tons waste material from Faisalabad during last one month under Suthra Punjab program
A spokesman of FWMC said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous campaign to make Faisalabad waste free metropolis and in this connection, the FWMC teams removed 30,200 tons waste material from 1st March to 1st April 2024.
The FWMC teams also cleaned 464 open plots in the city besides organizing 171 awareness sessions and distributing 2000 pamphlets to sensitize the general public for Suthra Punjab program, he added.
