GCWUF to organise education-cum-job fair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organise an education-cum-job fair to showcase the innovative inventions and technologies, developed by the young talented students of the institution.

Leading industrial corporate entities would also establish their stalls to select the human resource for their organisations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in this regard and discussed divergent education related issues with the office-bearers including president, senior vice president and vice president. She said that the GCWUF was the largest university for women in Pakistan with enrollment of more than 13,000 students. “It has rich chemistry, IT and pharmaceutical faculty,” she said and added that it was conducting research-based projects on the related subjects.

She said that the university scholars had invented different products including a rare medicine for treatment of cancer. “Some products have already been commercialised,” she said and added that a long chain of innovative products and technologies was still to be commercialised. In this connection, she said she needed the guidance and support of the FCCI. She said that the products could also be showcased on the FCCI premises, while a list of inventions could be provided in the soft form for circulation among the FCCI members. She said the industry- academia linkages are imperative for survival of both segments and "we must move forward with the collaboration of each other". She said the university was ready to help the industrial sector for resolution of their issues by entrusting tasks to the faculty and the university scholars.

The vice chancellor said that Interloop is offering need-based scholarships to the hard-pressed students while other organisations could also follow in its footprints.

President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq stressed the need to strengthen public sector universities financially with bi-pronged strategy to help the talented students with meagre financial resources and selling their inventions to the interested industries for their future needs. He also pointed out that the corporate sector could donate toward an endowment fund as seed money and from its income, scholarships could be offered to the deserving students on a permanent basis.

He said that the world needs human resources with creative ideas and job fairs could provide this opportunity to the industrialists to interact and pick qualified youth for their future needs during the upcoming event of the job fair. He stressed the need to upgrade the syllabus by giving it a human touch and personality grooming so that our students could compete at the global level. He said that students should also be encouraged to involve themselves in critical writing. He expressed concern that 80% educated youth are unemployed as they lack confidence. Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad suggested that inter university competitions could be arranged between Faisalabad based public sector universities to harness their qualities of head and heart. He also expressed his desire to promote research in the poultry and dairy sector and said that Interloop was already undertaking a mega project of cheese manufacturing. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary also gave their input during this meeting.