Open Menu

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Visited Troops At Khairpur Tamewali (KPT)

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 02, 2023 | 11:37 PM

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT)

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) :General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

COAS was briefed about Field Exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment. COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise. COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakis

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

6 minutes ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

7 minutes ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

48 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

48 minutes ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

48 minutes ago
Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

1 hour ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

1 hour ago
 2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

1 hour ago
 Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committ ..

Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committee revoked on PM’s notice

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews arrangements for Chrysanthemum ..

2 hours ago
 L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up ..

L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up to meet global targets: Dr Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan