Ghazal Singer Iqbal Bano Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Ghazal singer Iqbal Bano remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Versatile Ghazal singer Iqbal Bano was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Sunday.

Iqbal Bano was born in Delhi in 1935.

She was trained in the art of singing by Ustad Chand Ali Khan.

She was known for her semi-classical urdu Ghazals. Iqbal Bano also sang songs for famous Urdu films like Gumnaam, Qatil, Inteqaam, Sarfarosh and Nagin.

Iqbal Bano received many national awards including the Pride of Performance.

She died in Lahore on April 21 in 2009.

