Open Menu

Global Financial Institutions Back Pakistan’s Economic Reforms

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:33 PM

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

The pledge comes during the discussions between Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the representatives of different global financial institutions.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) The global financial institutions including the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and International Finance Corporation (IFC) pledged their support for Pakistan's economic stabilization efforts.

The pledge comes during the sideline discussions at the IMF and World Bank-2024 Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

Leading the Pakistani delegation, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb engaged with heads and representatives of these lending institutions.

Minister Aurangzeb, in talks with WB Group President Ajay Banga, praised the bank's consistent backing of Pakistan's development agenda. He highlighted the government's commitment to advancing vital reforms in taxation, energy, and privatization. The significance of digital technologies in governance enhancement and public service delivery was emphasized, with both parties agreeing on the importance of a ten-year rolling Country Framework Plan.

Ajay Banga pledged full support for Pakistan's reform and digitalization endeavors to foster economic stability. Discussions with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa acknowledged ADB's partnership with Pakistan and its role in addressing macroeconomic imbalances, stabilizing the economy, and promoting growth.

Minister Aurangzeb also met with CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Scott Nathan, stressing Pakistan's commitment to attracting investments across various sectors and seeking DFC's assistance in potential projects.

During the IMF and World Bank-2024 Spring Meetings, Minister Aurangzeb participated in the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, highlighting the importance of private sector engagement and addressing climate change impacts.

Discussions with Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek aimed at deepening economic ties and bolstering bilateral trade and investment cooperation, particularly in power generation and distribution.

At a meeting with IFC Regional Vice President for MCT, Hela Cheikhrouhou, Minister Aurangzeb outlined Pakistan's structural reform agenda, appreciating IFC's efforts to improve the investment climate. Cheikhrouhou expressed interest in further collaboration, focusing on tailored financial solutions for sustainable development.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World World Bank Washington Bank Saudi Arabia Asian Development Bank Government

Recent Stories

vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

50 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan