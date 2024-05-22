Open Menu

Gov Decision To Block SIMs Of Non-filler Still In Effect: IHC

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated on Wednesday that the decision of the Federal government pertaining to block the SIMs of non-fillers remained in effect as the injunction of the court was not related to blocking the SIMs of non-filers.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq Malik of the IHC heard the case against the federal government's decision to block the SIMs of non-filers.

The federal government has filed a separate petition seeking to lift the stay order on the proceedings against the mobile network companies.

At the onset of the hearing, the chief justice clarified that the stay order was solely to safeguard the petitioner and that the injunction was not to block the SIMs. Therefore, the decision of the federal government was still in effect.

“We can understand that the federal government is focusing on economic reforms. This step may have been taken in the context of economic reforms,” the chief justice said.

The court further pledged to expedite the proceedings and adjourned the case till June.

