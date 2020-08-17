Government College Women University holds symposium on 'COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact and Strategies for Education'

Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has said that Pakistan has successfully defeated coronavirus pandemic before its 74th Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has said that Pakistan has successfully defeated coronavirus pandemic before its 74th Independence Day.

She was addressing a one-day international online symposium on 'COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact and Strategies for Education', organised by the Department of Botany.

Dr Jo-Ann Rolle from the University of New York, USA, joined the participants and gave insight into 'Effective teaching and learning in the new world economy'. She shared her thoughts on how to prepare new generation students, promote the love for learning and develop global collaborations for successful lifetime learning.

Dr Thomas Pogge from the Yale University New Haven exchanged his thoughts on 'How to finance innovative ideas'.

He explained the operation and benefits of Health Impact Fund, and use it as a reference. He suggested a similar education fund to provide online quality education to all economic masses, irrespective of their wealth status.

Prof Dr Aslam Adeeb brought forward the problems faced by the educational sector due to fast-paced shift in teaching methods from traditional to online one.

Prof Dr Amer Jamil shared his experience of online-teaching and highlighted the pros and cons of online educational strategies.

Dr Abida Kausar, In-charge Department of Botany, Ghazal Suhail, coordinator Science and Technology and others also spoke at the symposium.