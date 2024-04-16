Government Primary Schools Exams Started In Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Under the directorate of schools education Larkana, exams of elementary and higher secondary classess has been commenced here on Monday.
Where on the first day of the fourth class paper of Sindhi class 5th Islamiat, 6th class papers of English, Class 7th General Science and Class 8th General Mathematics were taken.
Meanwhile, District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees-ur- Rehman Jalbani, Assistant Director Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Gul Muhammad and other officials visited various examination centers and gave necessary instructions to the principals and headmasters of the schools.
During the annual examinations, due to the long power outage at most of the examination centers, including the Government Municipal Higher Secondary school, the students faced difficulties during summer.
