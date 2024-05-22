Governor KP Vows To Present Province’s Development Case At Every Forum
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday had said that the province is currently facing security and economic challenges, and he will present the case for the province's development at relevant forums, including the merged districts.
The Governor said that unemployment and law and order issues are the root causes of terrorism and emphasized that all political parties and the nation must unite with zero tolerance to eradicate menace of terrorism completely.
He expressed these views during a study tour of the 35th Senior Management Course participants at the Governor's House in Peshawar. The participants included officers from various service groups and ministries. The Governor apprised them on his constitutional obligations, powers, and responsibilities, and answered their questions about security, higher education, law and order, Afghan refugees, and political and economic stability.
The Governor said that after the merger of tribal areas into the province, infrastructure in various sectors had not improved, leading to concerns among the tribal people and youth about taxation and employment opportunities. He stressed that a lack of resources and jobs can lead to negative activities.
He also mentioned that Afghanistan's people have been hosted for decades without visas or passports, but now they need to complete all legal documents, including visas. The Governor criticized excessive political appointments, which have caused financial losses to universities, and emphasized that universities should focus on research and commercialization to generate revenue.
The Governor said that despite having all necessary resources, the province has lagged behind in development.
He said that proper water distribution could allow barren lands to be cultivated, enabling the export of wheat and other crops.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Director, provincial Ombudsman holds open court to address employee grievances in Sanghar9 minutes ago
-
Health Dept issues guidelines on dengue prevention, fumigation started9 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather forecast for city9 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 417 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise with district administration19 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered19 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential goods to the people is ..36 minutes ago
-
US believes in supremacy of human rights, stands with Kashmir Cause: Terry Meza49 minutes ago
-
Projector facility launched in schools49 minutes ago
-
6057 power pilferers netted in DG Khan division, Rs 238m recovered49 minutes ago
-
APHC calls on UN to urgently intervene for Kashmir settlement49 minutes ago