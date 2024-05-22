Open Menu

Governor KP Vows To Present Province’s Development Case At Every Forum

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday had said that the province is currently facing security and economic challenges, and he will present the case for the province's development at relevant forums, including the merged districts.

The Governor said that unemployment and law and order issues are the root causes of terrorism and emphasized that all political parties and the nation must unite with zero tolerance to eradicate menace of terrorism completely.

He expressed these views during a study tour of the 35th Senior Management Course participants at the Governor's House in Peshawar. The participants included officers from various service groups and ministries. The Governor apprised them on his constitutional obligations, powers, and responsibilities, and answered their questions about security, higher education, law and order, Afghan refugees, and political and economic stability.

The Governor said that after the merger of tribal areas into the province, infrastructure in various sectors had not improved, leading to concerns among the tribal people and youth about taxation and employment opportunities. He stressed that a lack of resources and jobs can lead to negative activities.

He also mentioned that Afghanistan's people have been hosted for decades without visas or passports, but now they need to complete all legal documents, including visas. The Governor criticized excessive political appointments, which have caused financial losses to universities, and emphasized that universities should focus on research and commercialization to generate revenue.

The Governor said that despite having all necessary resources, the province has lagged behind in development.

He said that proper water distribution could allow barren lands to be cultivated, enabling the export of wheat and other crops.

