Open Menu

Governor Sindh Distributes Rashan Bags

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

At the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) distributed Rashan bags to downtrodden persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) distributed Rashan bags to downtrodden persons.

Bags were distributed by chief guest Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in a ceremony at KPT Head Office here on Thursday which was attended by all the senior officials of KPT .

While speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori appreciated the efforts of KPT and its Chairman.

He said that role of KPT to come forward in such a social cause should be appreciated and acknowledged.

The Governor Sindh further said other departments should also follow the KPT footsteps and must ensure that such Rashan bags should reach people living in downtrodden areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

12 minutes ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

4 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

4 minutes ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

4 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

4 minutes ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

55 seconds ago
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

57 seconds ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

10 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

58 seconds ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

59 seconds ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

1 minute ago
 Free medical camp organized at NPC

Free medical camp organized at NPC

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan