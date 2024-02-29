Governor Sindh Distributes Rashan Bags
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:41 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At the onset of the holy month of Ramazan, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) distributed Rashan bags to downtrodden persons.
Bags were distributed by chief guest Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in a ceremony at KPT Head Office here on Thursday which was attended by all the senior officials of KPT .
While speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori appreciated the efforts of KPT and its Chairman.
He said that role of KPT to come forward in such a social cause should be appreciated and acknowledged.
The Governor Sindh further said other departments should also follow the KPT footsteps and must ensure that such Rashan bags should reach people living in downtrodden areas.
