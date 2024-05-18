Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In response to severe shortages of crucial goods such as flour, sugar, fertilizer, and oil, the government has initiated an extensive crackdown on the smuggling of essential commodities across the country.

From May 5 to May 12, authorities conducted targeted operations resulting in the successful seizure of significant quantities of smuggled items.

According to ptv, a total of 565 metric tons of sugar, 4,127 stacks of cigarettes, 1,322 bags of cloth, and 198,600 liters of Iranian oil were confiscated during these operations.

The crackdown targeted smuggling networks in major cities, yielding substantial hauls of contraband goods.

In Multan, officials seized 99 stacks of cigarettes, 133 cloth bags, and 28,000 liters of Iranian oil.

Karachi saw the confiscation of 164 cigarette stacks, 483 cloth bags, and 19,000 liters of Iranian oil.

Quetta reported the largest seizures, with authorities confiscating 3,864 cigarette stacks, 706 cloth bags, and 135,000 liters of Iranian oil.

Peshawar also contributed to the crackdown with the recovery of 16,000 liters of Iranian oil.

Since the crackdown began on September 1, 2023, authorities have seized a substantial amount of contraband goods, including 3,036 metric tons of fertilizer, 262 metric tons of flour, 34,626 metric tons of sugar, 236,547 stacks of cigarettes, 247,133 bags of cloth, and 6.055 million liters of Iranian oil.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy aimed at curbing smuggling, safeguarding public welfare, and stabilizing the national economy.