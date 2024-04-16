- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt takes measures to address employment concerns of visually impaired individuals: Minister
Govt Takes Measures To Address Employment Concerns Of Visually Impaired Individuals: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, has approved significant measures to address the employment challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in Punjab.
Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has swiftly responded to the protests of visually impaired individuals who have been deprived of employment opportunities. Discussions have taken place near the revered Data Darbar, led by the Lahore Division director and his team, to resolve issues with visually impaired individuals. The government has pledged to meet their demands, including an increase in daily wages and contract extensions.
Furthermore, approximately 350 visually impaired individuals have been accommodated in shelters, where they are provided with essential amenities such as food and accommodation.
To ensure the fair distribution of benefits, a comprehensive list of visually impaired individuals from various districts will be compiled to identify the recipients of these concessions. Various groups of visually impaired individuals have been engaged in constructive consultations to finalize this list. Once their concerns are addressed, actions will be taken on their demands through mutual agreement.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police searched “Dhoke Syedan” area3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police elevates 43 ASIs and 24 HCs to higher ranks in major promotion drive3 minutes ago
-
CM grants Rs 1m for treatment of singer Ghulam Abbas3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia finalise implementation mechanism to execute investment matters3 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations conducts night inspections, commends officers, personnel3 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to provide sports opportunities to youth: DG Sports3 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt withdraws protocol officers of former CM's13 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail13 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings23 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works23 minutes ago