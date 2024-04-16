Govt takes measures to address employment concerns of visually impaired individuals: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, has approved significant measures to address the employment challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in Punjab.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has swiftly responded to the protests of visually impaired individuals who have been deprived of employment opportunities. Discussions have taken place near the revered Data Darbar, led by the Lahore Division director and his team, to resolve issues with visually impaired individuals. The government has pledged to meet their demands, including an increase in daily wages and contract extensions.

Furthermore, approximately 350 visually impaired individuals have been accommodated in shelters, where they are provided with essential amenities such as food and accommodation.

To ensure the fair distribution of benefits, a comprehensive list of visually impaired individuals from various districts will be compiled to identify the recipients of these concessions. Various groups of visually impaired individuals have been engaged in constructive consultations to finalize this list. Once their concerns are addressed, actions will be taken on their demands through mutual agreement.