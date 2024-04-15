Govt Taking Steps To Provide Facilities To Those Affected By Recent Rains: MPA Samad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Sardarzada Samad Khan Gorgage said that the government was taking all possible measures to provide facilities to those affected by the rains.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s leader Samad Khan Gorgage said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerned organizations were busy working with heavy machinery for rainwater drainage.
He expressed these views while talking to the citizens on the occasion of his visit to different areas of Quetta affected by the rains immediately after reaching Quetta from Larkana on Sunday and Monday night.
On this occasion, Deputy Director of PDMA Faisal Tariq and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sanaullah Jatak were also with him.
Sardarzada Samad Khan Gorgage said that due to climate change, there has been more rain than expected due to which the low-lying areas have been flooded.
He said that on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, PDMA, Quetta Municipal Corporation and other organizations were busy with efforts to ensure water drainage with heavy machinery.
He said that citizens should also avoid encroachment on rivers and drainage channels saying that the provincial government would ensure all possible assistance to the victims of the rains and would not leave them alone in this hour of trouble.
