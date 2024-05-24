Open Menu

Gwadar Port To Boost Economic Growth In Balochistan: Buledi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Mir Passand Khan Buledi Friday said that the operation of Gwadar Port under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would accelerate economic development in Balochistan, improving the economic conditions of the people and boosting the national economy

According to news release, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has directed to remove obstacles in Gwadar Port and related projects, expedite the pace of work, and resolve issues related to the Federal government through dialogue.

The chairman Gwadar Port Authority said that CM Balochistan was fully serious about the early activation of Gwadar Port and wants speedy progress. He desired that Gwadar Port Authority becomes functional as soon as possible to attract national and international investors to Balochistan.

The Chairman said that they have presented their stance on the Gwadar Shipyard master plan on the relevant forum and in this regard, the Chief Minister Balochistan has sought a report from the Gwadar administration officials.

