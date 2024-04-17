Open Menu

GYMC Kicks Off Plantation Drive At UAD

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

GYMC kicks off plantation drive at UAD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) has launched “Plantation Drive-2024” here in the Varsity on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor UAD Prof. Dr Shakibullah and Registrar Abdul Basit Khan jointly inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the premises of the office.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that trees not only add to the beauty of the environment, but they were also a major source of oxygen, so more efforts should be made to grow more trees to make the environment healthy.

He said that the whole world was under threat of global warming and maximum plantation was a way to overcome this challenge.

The VC said that GYMC was a program launched by the prime minister to create awareness among youth about environmental issues and to spearhead green growth in the country.

He said it was not the responsibility of a single person, rather every individual should play a role and take part in the noble cause to ensure a healthy environment for living.

Heads of all departments, Focal person of GYMC, teachers and students also participated in the drive by planting different types of saplings.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

24 minutes ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

47 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

48 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

1 hour ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

16 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

16 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

16 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan