GYMC kicks off plantation drive at UAD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) has launched “Plantation Drive-2024” here in the Varsity on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor UAD Prof. Dr Shakibullah and Registrar Abdul Basit Khan jointly inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the premises of the office.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that trees not only add to the beauty of the environment, but they were also a major source of oxygen, so more efforts should be made to grow more trees to make the environment healthy.

He said that the whole world was under threat of global warming and maximum plantation was a way to overcome this challenge.

The VC said that GYMC was a program launched by the prime minister to create awareness among youth about environmental issues and to spearhead green growth in the country.

He said it was not the responsibility of a single person, rather every individual should play a role and take part in the noble cause to ensure a healthy environment for living.

Heads of all departments, Focal person of GYMC, teachers and students also participated in the drive by planting different types of saplings.