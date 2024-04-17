GYMC Kicks Off Plantation Drive At UAD
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) has launched “Plantation Drive-2024” here in the Varsity on Wednesday.
Vice Chancellor UAD Prof. Dr Shakibullah and Registrar Abdul Basit Khan jointly inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the premises of the office.
Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that trees not only add to the beauty of the environment, but they were also a major source of oxygen, so more efforts should be made to grow more trees to make the environment healthy.
He said that the whole world was under threat of global warming and maximum plantation was a way to overcome this challenge.
The VC said that GYMC was a program launched by the prime minister to create awareness among youth about environmental issues and to spearhead green growth in the country.
He said it was not the responsibility of a single person, rather every individual should play a role and take part in the noble cause to ensure a healthy environment for living.
Heads of all departments, Focal person of GYMC, teachers and students also participated in the drive by planting different types of saplings.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan's defence capabilities1 minute ago
-
Registration opens for Punjab Music Competition-20241 minute ago
-
PPMEI completes 45 years, imparts education to thousands of students11 minutes ago
-
Poor performance of Health Department KP recorded11 minutes ago
-
Romina vows close collaboration with USAID on climate initiatives11 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for intense rainfall, thunderstorms from April 1711 minutes ago
-
Hospital organises colonoscopy workshop21 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 80 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 0.3 mln31 minutes ago
-
Encroachments: Sargodha commissioner suspends 5 MC officials31 minutes ago
-
Govt wants to make youth self-employed through tech skills41 minutes ago
-
Adopting austerity policy of KP Govt - just a Swing in the Air41 minutes ago
-
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms48 minutes ago