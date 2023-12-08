Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that like other regional languages of Balochistan, the Hazaragi language should also be given enough representation on PTV Bolan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that like other regional languages of Balochistan, the Hazaragi language should also be given enough representation on ptv Bolan.

The minister, during his visit to the Pakistan Television Quetta Center, issued the directives to extend the duration of Hazaragi language programmes on PTV Bolan than the PTV management had planned.

He was briefed by the General Manager PTV and heads of multiple departments regarding PTV Bolan's transmission, news bulletins, current affairs programmes and budget.

The minister, who reviewed the broadcast of PTV Bolan, later told a press conference that the broadcast of Hazaragi language programmes on PTV Bolan would be started from December 17.

"We will endeavour to meet the technical and human resource requirements of PTV Bolan on the priority basis", he minister assured.

