Health Minister Inaugurates 250 KW Solar Project At Women & Children Hospital Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the 250 kW solarization project at the Women and Children Hospital, Rajjar Charsadda, on Wednesday with the support of UNICEF. The hospital's solar project has been completed at a cost of 68 million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that health facilities will improve with the solarization of the hospital.

He noted that solarization is the only solution to cope with energy issues.

He mentioned that upgrading healthcare facilities in other districts will decrease the burden on hospitals in Peshawar. The solarization system has a backup plan for three days.

The minister emphasized that improving healthcare is a top priority. He appreciated UNICEF for the installation of the solar system.

