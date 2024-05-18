Open Menu

Health Professionals Link National Prosperity To Children’s Health

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Health professionals link national prosperity to children’s health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Children are the cornerstone of any nation’s future, and their health and well-being are paramount.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar during the closing ceremony of a comprehensive training workshop on children’s diseases at the Lahore General Hospital here on Saturday. The workshop was jointly organized by the UNICEF and the Punjab government. The event highlighted the critical need for parental awareness and professional commitment to safeguarding the health of newborns.

The workshop, which saw participation from over 200 doctors, nurses, UNICEF experts, and other medical professionals, focused on preventative measures and treatment of childhood diseases. Distinguished speakers, including Prof. Akmal Naik, Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Prof. Faheem Afzal, Prof. Nudrat Sohail, and others, discussed key topics such as infant health and breastfeeding. The event also featured a question-and-answer session, providing an interactive platform for participants.

Professor Zafar underscored the alarming mortality rates among infants in Pakistan, attributing deaths to diseases like pneumonia, measles, and diarrhea, as well as complications from malnutrition.

He stressed the necessity of heightened awareness and proactive healthcare practices among parents to combat these issues. "It is crucial for parents to understand their responsibilities towards their children's health, including the irreplaceable benefits of breastfeeding and the importance of completing immunization schedules," he remarked.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain introduced the Baby Friendly Initiative, aimed at promoting breastfeeding through the establishment of dedicated feeding corners in hospitals and government offices. He announced plans to prioritize the creation of such a space at Lahore General Hospital, ensuring mothers can nurse their children comfortably and securely.

Gynecologist Professor Faheem Afzal reiterated the importance of educational outreach as a life-saving service. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that in situations where breastfeeding is not possible due to maternal health or other factors, alternative nutrition should be recommended by healthcare professionals.

The ceremony concluded with Prof. Zafar distributing shields and certificates to participants, expressing hope for continued collaboration with UNICEF to advance the health awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Post Event From Government

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

2 hours ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

3 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

4 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

4 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

6 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

7 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan