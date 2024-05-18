Health Professionals Link National Prosperity To Children’s Health
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Children are the cornerstone of any nation’s future, and their health and well-being are paramount.
These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar during the closing ceremony of a comprehensive training workshop on children’s diseases at the Lahore General Hospital here on Saturday. The workshop was jointly organized by the UNICEF and the Punjab government. The event highlighted the critical need for parental awareness and professional commitment to safeguarding the health of newborns.
The workshop, which saw participation from over 200 doctors, nurses, UNICEF experts, and other medical professionals, focused on preventative measures and treatment of childhood diseases. Distinguished speakers, including Prof. Akmal Naik, Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Prof. Faheem Afzal, Prof. Nudrat Sohail, and others, discussed key topics such as infant health and breastfeeding. The event also featured a question-and-answer session, providing an interactive platform for participants.
Professor Zafar underscored the alarming mortality rates among infants in Pakistan, attributing deaths to diseases like pneumonia, measles, and diarrhea, as well as complications from malnutrition.
He stressed the necessity of heightened awareness and proactive healthcare practices among parents to combat these issues. "It is crucial for parents to understand their responsibilities towards their children's health, including the irreplaceable benefits of breastfeeding and the importance of completing immunization schedules," he remarked.
LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain introduced the Baby Friendly Initiative, aimed at promoting breastfeeding through the establishment of dedicated feeding corners in hospitals and government offices. He announced plans to prioritize the creation of such a space at Lahore General Hospital, ensuring mothers can nurse their children comfortably and securely.
Gynecologist Professor Faheem Afzal reiterated the importance of educational outreach as a life-saving service. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that in situations where breastfeeding is not possible due to maternal health or other factors, alternative nutrition should be recommended by healthcare professionals.
The ceremony concluded with Prof. Zafar distributing shields and certificates to participants, expressing hope for continued collaboration with UNICEF to advance the health awareness campaign.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Museum Day observed in the Taxila Museum7 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Khan elected as President of KP Karate Association for next term7 minutes ago
-
Cars, motorcycles recovered; five arrested7 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits wheat procurement centre, reviews arrangements7 minutes ago
-
VWPS lodged 1,039 FIRs in one month17 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces highest award for Shaheed Major Babar Khan Niazi17 minutes ago
-
Sargodha to get CCTV cameras for 17 entry points17 minutes ago
-
CDA completes repair work of One Window17 minutes ago
-
16 dead,1549 injured in 1434 road accidents in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
RDA Enforcement squad intensifies operation against illegal housing schemes17 minutes ago
-
Health expert prefers lifestyle changes over surgery for managing diabetes27 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ancestral Bhutto family's graveyard27 minutes ago