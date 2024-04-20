Open Menu

Heavy Rain And Hailstorm Paralyse Life In Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) During the second three days of continuous torrential rain spell in Hazara division, life has been paralyzed, severing many road connections and triggering landslides that have blocked several roads, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Kohistan.

According to details, the persistent heavy downpour across Hazara division, including Haripur, Abbottabad city, Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kohistan, Battagram and Thandyani has resulted in numerous road blockages due to landslides. Flash floods have also breached defenses, entered homes and caused widespread destruction.

In Havelian, Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad and Mansehra, the KKH has been blocked at multiple points by flash floods, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded in the water.

Heavy rain, coupled with thunder and hailstorms, has caused significant damage to electricity transmission lines and telecommunication systems across most parts of Hazara division.

Several link roads throughout the division have been cut off due to flash floods and landslides.

In Abbottabad city, once again flash floods, sweeping away furniture and household items in various parts of the city. Key roads such as KKH, Main Murree Road, Kakul Road, Mandian, Supply Bazaar and Link Road Abbottabad have turned into virtual cesspools.

Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and the Kaghan Valley have been destroyed by heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods. In Mansehra, structural collapses and other incidents triggered by windstorms and heavy rain have been reported.

