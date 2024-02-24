HMC Claims Arrangements Made For People Visiting Graveyards On Shab-e-Barat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spokesman of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Saturday said the arrangements for illumination have been made in all graveyards of the city to facilitate the people visiting the graveyards on Shab-e-Barat.
He informed that on the directions of the mayor the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) have made those arrangements in Akbari, GOR, Tando Mir Fazal, Latifabad Unit 10, Makan Shah and other graveyards.
According to him, due to a lack of electric connections at Tando Yousuf, Bhatti Goth, Mehar Ali and other graveyards, the HMC would provide electricity generators for the lighting.
He said the Mayor has also directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) to maintain cleanliness on the roads leading to the graveyards.
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been asked to ensure that its drainage system operated without fail, he added.
Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has complained that the Mayor of HMC has failed to make arrangements for lighting and cleanliness in the graveyards.
In a statement issued here on Saturday evening, the newly elected lawmakers of the party from Hyderabad pointed out that sewage water was overflowing on the roads leading to the graveyards.
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Life-term awarded to fake peerni for burning girl20 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics20 minutes ago
-
Tessori MQM's chosen candidate for governor's post: Farooq Sattar30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements40 minutes ago
-
Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes50 minutes ago
-
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president58 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab dismisses rigging allegations1 hour ago
-
Governor summons assembly session1 hour ago
-
Four arrested for possession of unregistered arms1 hour ago
-
SPSC registers FIR of question paper leak against its employees2 hours ago
-
"Stakeholders Engage in 'Awaz II Sustaining Progress' Consultation to Foster Community-Driven Develo ..2 hours ago
-
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker2 hours ago