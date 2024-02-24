Open Menu

HMC Claims Arrangements Made For People Visiting Graveyards On Shab-e-Barat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spokesman of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Saturday said the arrangements for illumination have been made in all graveyards of the city to facilitate the people visiting the graveyards on Shab-e-Barat.

He informed that on the directions of the mayor the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) have made those arrangements in Akbari, GOR, Tando Mir Fazal, Latifabad Unit 10, Makan Shah and other graveyards.

According to him, due to a lack of electric connections at Tando Yousuf, Bhatti Goth, Mehar Ali and other graveyards, the HMC would provide electricity generators for the lighting.

He said the Mayor has also directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) to maintain cleanliness on the roads leading to the graveyards.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been asked to ensure that its drainage system operated without fail, he added.

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has complained that the Mayor of HMC has failed to make arrangements for lighting and cleanliness in the graveyards.

In a statement issued here on Saturday evening, the newly elected lawmakers of the party from Hyderabad pointed out that sewage water was overflowing on the roads leading to the graveyards.

