Home Minister Orders Thorough Probe Into Attack On Foreign Nationals Convoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the recent attack on a convoy of foreign nationals, wherein a security guard was injured and two attackers were neutralized by the prompt response of the police.
According to spokesman for Sindh Home Minister, the minister has instructed the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, to furnish a detailed report on the incident.
He emphasized the importance of thorough investigations by the police into the matter.
Additionally, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has instructed the police to provide a comprehensive account of the actions taken in response to the attack.
He reiterated that the province's peace and security are paramount and that any attempts to disrupt it will not be tolerated.
