Hospital organises colonoscopy workshop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The 3rd workshop on Colonoscopy and Endoscopic Retrograde Colonography (ERCP) was organised at a teaching hospital in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, on Wednesday.

Head of Gastroenterology Department Prof Dr Mughees Athar presided over the workshop, while Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhry was the chief guest. Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Naveed was also present.

A team of expert doctors, coming from foreign countries, including Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Dr Mumtaz Hayyat, Dr Adil Karim, Dr Saqib, Dr Kamran Shafique, Dr Hamad Ashraf, Dr Asman Asgar trained the participants.

The experts demonstrated procedure on the screen to remove stone from the liver of affected patients through camera by utilising modern technology and diagnosis of colon infection.

They said that the main objective of the colonoscopy and ERCP workshop was to provide training to doctors and provision of treatment to affected patients. “If government provides resources to the health sector, then we are ready to provide our services for proper training of doctors, "they said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry appreciated the seminar and said that such types of workshops could be fruitful in the medical field in the country.

Dr Mughees said that it was a very informative workshop in which a large number of doctors were trained through a live practical by removing blockages in the liver ducts. He said that the treatment was only available in the general hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.